ACC
Where Duke, UNC and NC State players are expected to land in the 2019 NBA draft
Pelicans win Zion sweepstakes, will choose first in NBA Draft
The NBA draft is Thursday and a number of former North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke players are expected to be drafted -- many in the first round.
Here is a list of those players and where they are expected to land in the draft (projections are according to CBSSports.com):
Zion Williamson (Duke)
6-7, 285-pounds, forward
Projection: No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans
In his only season at Duke, Zion Williamson averaged 22.6 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 68 percent from the floor. He won the 2019 Naismith College Player of the Year, which is given to the top player in the country. He also won ACC Player of the Year.
R.J. Barrett (Duke)
6-7, 202 pounds, forward
Projection: No. 3 to the New York Knicks
R.J. Barrett averaged 22.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in one season at Duke. He was tied for team leader in points per game and was first team All-ACC.
Coby White (UNC)
6-5, 185 pounds, guard
Projection: No. 7 to the Chicago Bulls
Coby White was UNC’s second-leading scorer as a freshman this past season. He averaged 16.1 points per game and 4.1 assists. He earned second-team All-ACC honors and had three 30-point games last season.
Cam Reddish (Duke)
6-8, 218 pounds, forward
Projection: No. 9 to the Washington Wizards
Cam Reddish averaged 13.5 points per game and 3.7 rebounds in one year with the Blue Devils.
Nassir Little (UNC)
6-6, 220 pounds, forward
Projection: No. 12 to the Charlotte Hornets
Nassir Little, who was UNC’s sixth man in his one year there, averaged 9.8 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and shot 48 percent from the floor.
Cam Johnson (UNC)
6-9, 210 pounds, guard
Projection: No. 18 to the Indiana Pacers
Cam Johnson was UNC’s MVP last season. He led the team with 16.8 points per game, averaged 5.8 rebounds and shot 46 percent from the floor. He was also named first team All-ACC. Johnson played two seasons at Pitt before transferring to UNC in 2017.
Jalen Lecque (N.C. State signee)
6-4, 190 pounds, point guard
Projection: No. 55 to N.Y. Knicks
Jalen Lecque signed with N.C. State, but never saw the court. He instead entered the NBA draft in May. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, he spent his last basketball season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. During his junior season at Christ School in Arden, he averaged 20.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.
Marques Bolden (Duke)
6-11, 249 pounds, center
Projection: Undrafted
Marques Bolden averaged 5.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the floor as a junior.
Luke Maye (UNC)
6-8, 240 pounds, power forward
Projection: Undrafted
Luke Maye averaged 14.9 points per game and 10.4 rebounds as a senior. In 2018, he was first team All-ACC and third team All-America.
Comments