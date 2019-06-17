Former NC State basketball player charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky

Former NC State star Anthony Grundy pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy, 40, turned himself in pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky. Police say a woman trying to cross a highway in Louisville, KY was struck and killed by a car. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy, 40, turned himself in pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky. Police say a woman trying to cross a highway in Louisville, KY was struck and killed by a car.

Former N.C. State basketball player Anthony Grundy has pleaded not guilty in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Louisville, Ky.

Grundy turned himself in on Friday and appeared in court on Saturday. A police report, according to the Associated Press, said that Grundy had told police he knew he hit something on Dixie Highway in Louisville on June 7 but did not stop.

Police said a woman attempting to cross the road died after being struck, the AP reported.

Grundy, 40, was an All-ACC guard for the Wolfpack in 2002 and subsequently played professionally in the NBA and several other countries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has had multiple legal problems in North Carolina for driving while impaired. He received a two-year prison sentence in Oct. 2017 for a DWI charge and violating the terms of his probation for previous drunken driving convictions.

From the most recent incident in Kentucky, he faces charges for having no driver’s license, no auto insurance and expired tags.