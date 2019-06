ACC ‘I’d remember that sucker’: UNC’s Roy Williams on former player’s tattoo of the Tar Heels’ head coach June 18, 2019 04:58 PM

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams laughs about former player Deon Thompson's new tattoo of Williams cutting down the championship nets. Thompson played for the Tar Heels from 2006-10 and was on the 2009 national championship team.