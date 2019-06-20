ACC

Live blog: Where will these former UNC players land in the NBA draft?

UNC's Coby White: 'I'm hard on myself because I feel I should play great every game'

UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85.
UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85.

North Carolina is expected to have three players taken in Thursday’s NBA draft at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Guard Coby White and forward Nassir Little, who were each five-star recruits last summer coming into UNC, are expected to go early in the first round. Forward Cameron Johnson, the former Tar Heel graduate transfer, is projected to go to Milwaukee as the last pick in the first round.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the draft as UNC players are picked.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

