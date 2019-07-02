Former Duke and North Carolina stars to make NBA Summer League debuts this week

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) hugs North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) after Duke’s 74-73 victory over UNC in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 15, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A number of Duke and North Carolina basketball players will make their professional debuts on national television this week in the the NBA’s Summer League, and among them will be a matchup between former teammates, Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett, and former rivals, Barrett and Cam Johnson.

On Friday, Barrett, a former Duke star drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Knicks, will face Williamson, his former teammate who was drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will appear on ESPN at 9:30 p.m.

And Sunday, Johnson, a former UNC star drafted No. 11 overall by the the Phoenix Suns, will face Barrett and the Knicks, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN as well.

Duke and UNC had six players combined drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft last month. Five of the six players were lottery picks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

UNC’s Luke Maye, who went undrafted but signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, and Coby White, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls, are expected to make their debuts on Friday. The Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m, while the Bulls face the Lakers on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

Johnson also makes his debut at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN that night.

UNC’s Nassir Little, who was drafted 25th overall, will make his debut Saturday when the Portland Trailblazers face the Detroit Pistons. The Trailblazers and Pistons will play at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be on ESPNU.

Former Duke wing Cam Reddish, who was drafted 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, will not play in the summer league as he recovers from a core muscle injury, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Duke’s Marques Bolden, who went undrafted but signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, made his debut on Monday. He had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

UNC’s Kenny Williams, who went undrafted but signed with the San Antonio Spurs, did not play in the Spurs’ first summer league game on Monday. But the Spurs play again Tuesday night and Wednesday night on NBA TV.

On July 8, White’s Bulls will play Williamson’s Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV.

Summer league play will finish on July 11.

Here is a full schedule

July 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, 7 p.m., NBATV; San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m., NBA TV.

July 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota Timberwolves at Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m., NBATV; Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; NY Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

July 6: Portland Trailblazers at Detroit Pistons, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU; Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m., NBATV; New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards, 10 p.m., ESPN

July 7: San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns, 9:30 p.m., ESPN; Houston Rockets at Portland Trailblazers, 10 p.m., NBATV

July 8: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m., ESPNU; Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m., NBATV; Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m., New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

July 9: Portland Trailblazers at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., NBATV; New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

July 10: Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m., NBATV; Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m., NBATV; Los Angeles Lakers at NY Knicks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2; China at Milwaukee Bucks, 11 p.m., NBATV

July 11: Portland Trailblazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m., NBATV