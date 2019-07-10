What to Watch on Wednesday: Duke’s Zion Williamson nominated at tonight’s ESPY Awards

Duke’s Zion Williamson went No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft. ehyman@newsobserver.com

2019 ESPYS (8 p.m., ABC) - The 2019 ESPYS awards celebrate the best moments and best performances of the year in sports. Zion Williamson of Duke is nominated in the Best College Athlete category. Other nominees include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Kevin Durant and Simone Hosted by Tracy Morgan.

NOVA: Back to the Moon (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A special episode looking at how 50 years after humans first walked on the moon, engineers and scientists and entrepreneurs are making new discoveries that might one day make life on the moon a reality. We also get the final installment of “Chasing the Moon” at 9 p.m.

Snowfall (10 p.m., FX) - Season 3 starts with Franklin and Cissy looking to make an investment in the community, while Andre tries to figure out what is destroying it.

