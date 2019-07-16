Clemson sets preseason depth chart. Here it is, with 3 takeaways

Clemson celebrates national championship with a parade The Clemson Tigers football team holds a parade on Jan. 12, 2019, to celebrate its football national championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clemson Tigers football team holds a parade on Jan. 12, 2019, to celebrate its football national championship.

Clemson released its post-spring depth chart over the weekend. The Tigers will not begin fall camp until early August, and the depth chart will likely change between now and the season opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

But, here are three takeaways from the initial depth chart:

1. Derion Kendrick is sticking at cornerback

The Rock Hill native, who switched to defense in the spring after some injuries on that side of the ball, is listed as a starting cornerback coming out of the spring. Kendrick is only listed on the depth chart at cornerback and is not among the 10 receivers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

2. Several true freshmen ready to contribute

Clemson has five true freshmen listed on its depth chart. All five are listed as backups. The group includes: receivers Frank Ladson, Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector; defensive tackle Tyler Davis; and punter Aidan Swanson. Clemson also has four redshirt freshmen listed: backup right tackle Jordan McFadden; third-string quarterback Ben Batson; backup defensive end K.J. Henry; and backup Sam/nickel Mike Jones Jr.

3. Cornell Powell ready for his shot

Cornell Powell is listed as the backup behind Amari Rodgers, who tore his ACL during the spring. There was plenty of competition for that spot, but it appears as if Powell will get the nod. Rodgers is ahead of schedule on his rehab and should be able to help the Tigers during the 2019 season. But Powell, a redshirt junior, will likely begin the season as the starter in the slot.

*************

Here is the full depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Ben Batson)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Diondre Overton, Frank Ladson)

WR - Justyn Ross (T.J. Chase, Joseph Ngata, Will Swinney)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Brannon Spector

TE - J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway

LT - Jackson Carman (Blake Vinson)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG – Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Jordan McFadden)

DEFENSE

DE - Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Jordan Williams (Tyler Davis)

DE - Xavier Thomas (Logan Rudolph)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB – Chad Smith

WLB - James Skalski (Brannon Spector)

CB – Derion Kendrick (Mario Goodrich)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS – Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Kyler McMichael)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox or Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Derion Kendrick and Cornell Powell (Lyn-J Dixon)