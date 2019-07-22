Clemson picked to win ACC, but not by everyone

Why has Clemson’s defense had success vs. ACC offenses? Clemson football defensive back Tanner Muse speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football defensive back Tanner Muse speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte.

The ACC preseason football poll was released Monday morning and as expected Clemson is the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the league for the fifth consecutive year.

The Tigers received 170 of the 173 first-place votes from media members after going 15-0 and winning the national title last season.

In a bit of a surprise, not everyone picked Clemson to win the league. Syracuse, Clemson’s opponent in Week 3, received two first-place votes. Virginia, the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Division, received one.

Clemson is also the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Division after getting 171 of the 173 votes. Syracuse, the team picked to finished second, received two. Florida State is predicted to finish third in the Atlantic, followed by N.C. State, Boston College, Wake Forest and Louisville.

Virginia received 82 of the 173 first-place votes to win the Coastal, and every team in the Coastal received at least one first-place vote.

Miami (55 first-place votes) is picked to finish second, followed by Virginia Tech (20), Pitt (8), Duke (6), North Carolina (1) and Georgia Tech (1).

ACC Championship Votes

1. Clemson – 170

2. Syracuse – 2

3. Virginia – 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (171) – 1,209

2. Syracuse (2) – 913

3. Florida State – 753

4. NC State – 666

5. Boston College – 588

6. Wake Forest – 462

7. Louisville – 253

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Virginia (82) – 1,003

2. Miami (55) – 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) – 827

4. Pitt (8) – 691

5. Duke (6) –566

6. North Carolina (1) – 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) – 302