Five-star Hammond lineman, nation’s top recruit expected at Clemson this weekend

Clemson is holding its annual All-In Cookout recruiting event on Friday, and the top recruit in the country is expected to be in attendance.

Hammond five-star defensive end Jordan Burch is planning to attend the cookout, a source confirmed to The State on Monday.

Burch is ranked as the No. 1 player in the country for the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Clemson has already landed commitments from five five-star recruits — defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (No. 2 overall), defensive end Myles Murphy (No. 7), quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (No. 13), running back Demarkcus Bowman (No. 17) and defensive tackle Demonte Capehart (No. 26).

The Tigers currently have 18 commitments for the class of 2020 and have the top ranked class in the country.