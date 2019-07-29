UNC 2020 commit, Day’Ron Sharpe to transfer

South Central’s Day’ron Sharpe (23) dunks during South Central’s playoff game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. newsobserver.com

Day’Ron Sharpe, one of the top prep players in North Carolina, and a class of 2020 UNC commit, announced Monday that he will be transferring from South Central High School.

Sharpe posted the announcement on his Instagram page, informing his 7,657 followers that he be playing his senior season at Montverde Academy, a preparatory school in near Orlando, Fla.

On the post, Sharpe wrote: “Thank you south central for amazing 3 years it will always be my home but with that being said I will be attending Montverde academy for my senior year.”

If Montverde sounds familiar to local basketball fans, it’s the same school former Duke guard RJ Barrett attended. Barrett was the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft last month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sharpe, 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, is ranked as the No. 2 player in North Carolina in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 5 center in the class of 2020 and the No. 22 player in the nation.

Sharpe verbally committed to UNC on June 17, 2018. At the time, he was a four-star commit, but a breakout junior year, plus an impressive showing on the summer circuit with the Garner Road AAU program, helped Sharpe become a five-star prospect.

He helped lead South Central to a 30-1 record last season as the Falcons won the 2018-19 NCHSAA Class 4A state title, defeating West Charlotte, 72-46. Sharpe averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds as a junior, and averaged 12.8 points and 9 rebounds during his three-year varsity career with the Falcons. South Central went 84-4 in three years with Sharpe in the lineup.

“He’s a very multi-talented player,” Dwayne West, executive director of the Garner Road Bulldogs, told the N&O last summer when Sharpe committed. “He does several things very well at a high rate. He can obviously score the ball around the basket, has a solid shot and is actually a very good play maker. Handles the ball very well.”

Sharpe is the lone 2020 commit for the Tar Heels. The only player in North Carolina ranked ahead of him in this recruiting. class is Isaiah Todd, a UNC target who might also play his final season in the state of Florida. Todd told the News & Observer last month at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam that he had looked into some schools in the Sunshine State. Todd played his junior season at Trinity Academy in Raleigh.