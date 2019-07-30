Mack Brown’s wife returns to the UNC women’s football clinic she started in the 1990s

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with his wife Sally as they wait for their introduction during the Ladies Football Clinic on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

On the third floor of the Loudermilk Center, which is attached to Kenan Stadium on North Carolina’s campus, a group of about 300 women hoped to learn how coach Mack Brown has changed the football program, and whether it has been for the better.

On Monday, the group toured UNC’s newly-renovated facilities, which includes an updated locker room, a new weight room, and a new field, which was recently switched from grass to turf.

After the tour, the women heard from a few players before participating in a Q&A with Brown and his wife, Sally.

The UNC Ladies Football Clinic, which is specifically for women, was started by Sally Brown in the mid 1990’s as a way to give women a chance to learn about the school’s football program. The clinic typically includes a tour of the facilities, a chance to win prizes, photos with Mack and Sally Brown and an opportunity to ask a few players and staff questions.

UNC senior running back Antonio Williams told the crowd that the team believes it can win again after two straight losing seasons. UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Jace Ruder said despite the initial nervousness of having a new coach, players were immediately ready to “run through a brick wall for him.”

Proceeds from the event benefit UNC Children’s Hospital.

Other football programs -- such as Clemson, Louisville and Kentucky -- host similar clinics.

Brown was hired to take over UNC’s football program in November, after former coach Larry Fedora was fired. Brown previously coached at the university from 1988 to 1997.