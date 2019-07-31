NC State’s Thayer Thomas has made his baseball decision. Will he join the Red Sox?

NC State’s Thayer Thomas pulls in a one-handed touchdown Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Thayer Thomas pulls in a one-handed five-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over Georgia State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Thayer Thomas pulls in a one-handed five-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over Georgia State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait.

N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas has decided to stick with the Wolfpack for another year of his college baseball career.

Boston took Thomas in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball draft in June and offered him a six-figure signing bonus.

But a jump to minor-league baseball would cut into Thomas’ commitment to the Wolfpack football team. Thomas, a third-year sophomore, is set to be one of the top receivers this season after he had 34 catches for 383 yards in a reserve role in 2018.

“If he took the (Red Sox) offer, it would come at a cost to his football development,” Thomas’ father, Trevor, told The News & Observer on Wednesday. “He still wants to pursue both sports at N.C. State. This makes the most sense.”

Thomas had a standout baseball career at Heritage High but didn’t play the sport his first year at N.C. State. He hit .222 with a home run and two doubles in 14 games this past season. He is eligible to go back into the draft after the 2020 baseball season.

On the football side, Thomas’ role continues to grow. He was a walk-on and redshirted in 2017. He was put on scholarship before the 2018 season and was a backup slot receiver.

He scored the first touchdown of the season in the opener and then had nine catches for 114 yards in the second week of the season with starter Jakobi Meyers out with an injury.

Thomas, and the rest of the football players, report for training camp on Thursday and the first practice is on Friday.

Thomas will also have a family connection this football season. His younger brother, Drake, is a freshman linebacker.