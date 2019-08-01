ACC
The biggest gainers and losers from Clemson’s big weigh-in results
Clemson held its big weigh-in on Thursday, a day before the Tigers open fall camp.
The Tigers had several players that were challenged to gain weight over the summer, and many did. Other players were asked to lose weight, and several of them did so as well.
Jackson Carman, who is battling for the starting left tackle job, is down 20 pounds from his previous weight. Carman is currently at 335 pounds and is in the best shape he has been in since he arrived at Clemson.
Carman was challenged to lose some weight during the summer by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. He appears to be physically in a good spot to replace Mitch Hyatt at left tackle.
In addition to Carman, starters Travis Etienne, K’Von Wallace, J.C. Chalk, Chad Smith, Nyles Pinckney, James Skalski, John Simpson and Sean Pollard had notable weight losses.
Here are the biggest weight gainers and weight losers from the big weigh-in, as well as the full results.
Players that gained at least 10 pounds
5. K.J. Henry: 251 (current weight); 240 (previous weight)
5. Tee Higgins: 217; 205
11. Taisun Phommachanh: 226; 210
15. Jake Venables: 235; 225
23: Andrew Booth Jr.: 192; 180
25. Jalyn Phillips: 208; 185
26. Jack McCall: 192; 180
27. Carson Donnelly: 191; 180
27. Chez Mellusi: 201; 175
30. Keith Maguire: 229; 215
33. Ruke Orhorhoro: 292; 275
36. Lannden Zanders: 202; 190
38. Elijah Turner: 197; 185
39. Aidan Swanson: 181; 170
42. LaVonta Bentley: 235; 215
46. Jack Maddox: 225; 215
48. David Cote: 206; 190
49. Matthew Maloney: 207; 190
52. Tayquon Johnson: 310; 290
80. Luke Price: 235; 220
84. Davis Allen: 250; 220
85. Jaelyn Lay: 273; 250
90. Darnell Jefferies: 280; 265
91. Nick Eddis: 272; 250
92. Klayton Randolph: 240; 230
Players that lost at least 5 pounds
6. Mike Jones Jr.: 216; 225
9. Travis Etienne: 208; 215
12. K’Von Wallace: 202; 210
25. J.C. Chalk: 246; 260
43. Chad Smith: 233; 240
44. Nyles Pinckney: 290; 305
47. James Skalski: 234; 240
48. Landon Holden: 234; 240
50. Kaleb Boateng: 293; 305
54. Mason Trotter: 262; 270
74. John Simpson: 323; 330
76. Sean Pollard: 302; 320
78. Chandler Reeves: 290; 295
79. Jackson Carman: 335; 355
87. J.L. Banks: 244; 250
Full results
1. Derion Kendrick: 189 (current weight); 180 (previous weight)
2. Frank Ladson: 198; 190
3. Amari Rodgers: 208; 210
3. Xavier Thomas: 268; 260
5. K.J. Henry: 251; 240
5. Tee Higgins: 217; 205
6. Mike Jones Jr.: 216; 225
7. Chase Brice: 229; 225
7. Justin Mascoll: 260; 255
8. A.J. Terrell: 191; 190
8. Justyn Ross: 211; 205
9. Travis Etienne: 208; 215
10. Baylon Spector: 233; 225
10. Joseph Ngata: 218; 215
11. Isaiah Simmons: 231; 225
11. Taisun Phommachanh: 226; 210
12. Ben Batson: 211; 215
12. K’Von Wallace: 202; 210
13. Brannon Spector: 197; 190
13. Tyler Davis: 298; 290
14. Denzel Johnson: 208; 205
14. Diondre Overton: 213; 205
15. Jake Venables: 235; 225
16. Trevor Lawrence: 220; 215
17. Cornell Powell: 211; 210
17. Kane Patterson: 229; 225
18. Joseph Charleston: 193; 190
18. T.J. Chase: 190; 185
19. Michel Dukes: 193; 190
19. Tanner Muse: 228; 230
20. LeAnthony Williams: 187; 180
21. Bryton Constantin: 226; 220
21. Darien Rencher: 197; 195
22. Will Swinney: 185; 185
22. Xavier Kelly: 302; 295
23: Andrew Booth Jr.: 192; 180
23. Lyn-J Dixon: 196; 190
24. Nolan Turner: 201; 195
25. J.C. Chalk: 246; 260
25. Jalyn Phillips: 208; 185
26. Jack McCall: 192; 180
26. Sheridan Jones: 183; 175
27. Carson Donnelly: 191; 180
27. Chez Mellusi: 201; 175
29. B.T. Potter: 184; 175
29. Hampton Earle: 183; 185
30. Keith Maguire: 229; 215
31. Mario Goodrich: 194; 190
32. Etinosa Reuben: 288; 280
33. Ruke Orhorhoro: 292; 275
33. Ty Lucas: 209; 205
35. Justin Foster: 262; 265
36. Lannden Zanders: 202; 190
37. Jake Herbstreit: 174; 175
38. Elijah Turner: 197; 185
39. Aidan Swanson: 181; 170
40. Greg Williams: 236; 235
41. Jonathan Weitz: 181; 175
42. LaVonta Bentley: 235; 215
43. Chad Smith: 233; 240
44. Nyles Pinckney: 290; 305
46. Jack Maddox: 225; 215
46. John Boyd: 219; 220
47. James Skalski: 234; 240
47. Peter Cote: 185; 180
48. David Cote: 206; 190
48. Landon Holden: 234; 240
48. Will Spiers: 231; 225
49. Matthew Maloney: 207; 190
50. Kaleb Boateng: 293; 305
52. Tayquon Johnson: 310; 290
52. Tyler Brown: 219; 215
53. Regan Upshaw: 238; 235
54. Logan Rudolph: 249; 240
54. Mason Trotter: 262; 270
55. Hunter Rayburn: 309; 310
56. Will Putnam: 298; 290
58. Patrick Phibbs: 216; 210
59. Gage Cervenka: 322; 325
65. Matt Bockhorst: 307; 300
69. Marquis Sease: 275; 275
71. Jordan McFadden: 295; 290
73. Tremayne Anchrum: 311; 310
74. John Simpson: 323; 330
76. Sean Pollard: 302; 320
78. Chandler Reeves: 290; 295
79. Jackson Carman: 335; 355
80. Luke Price: 235; 220
81. Drew Swinney: 181; 175
82. Will Brown: 183; 180
83. Carter Groomes: 186; 180
84. Davis Allen: 250; 220
85. Jaelyn Lay: 273; 250
86. Tye Herbstreit: 167; 170
87. Hamp Greene: 168; 165
87. J.L. Banks: 244; 250
88. Braden Galloway: 240; 235
89. Max May: 195; 195
89. Tristan Walliser: 231; 225
90. Darnell Jefferies: 280; 265
91. Nick Eddis: 272; 250
92. Klayton Randolph: 240; 230
94. Jacob Edwards: 290; 290
95. James Edwards: 291; 290
98. Steven Sawicki: 237; 240
