The biggest gainers and losers from Clemson’s big weigh-in results

A key reason for success: Clemson is a special place, Dabo says Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks Wednesday, July 17, at ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte about how special the Clemson area is.

Clemson held its big weigh-in on Thursday, a day before the Tigers open fall camp.

The Tigers had several players that were challenged to gain weight over the summer, and many did. Other players were asked to lose weight, and several of them did so as well.

Jackson Carman, who is battling for the starting left tackle job, is down 20 pounds from his previous weight. Carman is currently at 335 pounds and is in the best shape he has been in since he arrived at Clemson.

Carman was challenged to lose some weight during the summer by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. He appears to be physically in a good spot to replace Mitch Hyatt at left tackle.

In addition to Carman, starters Travis Etienne, K’Von Wallace, J.C. Chalk, Chad Smith, Nyles Pinckney, James Skalski, John Simpson and Sean Pollard had notable weight losses.

Here are the biggest weight gainers and weight losers from the big weigh-in, as well as the full results.

Players that gained at least 10 pounds

5. K.J. Henry: 251 (current weight); 240 (previous weight)

5. Tee Higgins: 217; 205

11. Taisun Phommachanh: 226; 210

15. Jake Venables: 235; 225

23: Andrew Booth Jr.: 192; 180

25. Jalyn Phillips: 208; 185

26. Jack McCall: 192; 180

27. Carson Donnelly: 191; 180

27. Chez Mellusi: 201; 175

30. Keith Maguire: 229; 215

33. Ruke Orhorhoro: 292; 275

36. Lannden Zanders: 202; 190

38. Elijah Turner: 197; 185

39. Aidan Swanson: 181; 170

42. LaVonta Bentley: 235; 215

46. Jack Maddox: 225; 215

48. David Cote: 206; 190

49. Matthew Maloney: 207; 190

52. Tayquon Johnson: 310; 290

80. Luke Price: 235; 220

84. Davis Allen: 250; 220

85. Jaelyn Lay: 273; 250

90. Darnell Jefferies: 280; 265

91. Nick Eddis: 272; 250

92. Klayton Randolph: 240; 230

Players that lost at least 5 pounds

6. Mike Jones Jr.: 216; 225

9. Travis Etienne: 208; 215

12. K’Von Wallace: 202; 210

25. J.C. Chalk: 246; 260

43. Chad Smith: 233; 240

44. Nyles Pinckney: 290; 305

47. James Skalski: 234; 240

48. Landon Holden: 234; 240

50. Kaleb Boateng: 293; 305

54. Mason Trotter: 262; 270

74. John Simpson: 323; 330

76. Sean Pollard: 302; 320

78. Chandler Reeves: 290; 295

79. Jackson Carman: 335; 355

87. J.L. Banks: 244; 250

Full results

1. Derion Kendrick: 189 (current weight); 180 (previous weight)

2. Frank Ladson: 198; 190

3. Amari Rodgers: 208; 210

3. Xavier Thomas: 268; 260

5. K.J. Henry: 251; 240

5. Tee Higgins: 217; 205

6. Mike Jones Jr.: 216; 225

7. Chase Brice: 229; 225

7. Justin Mascoll: 260; 255

8. A.J. Terrell: 191; 190

8. Justyn Ross: 211; 205

9. Travis Etienne: 208; 215

10. Baylon Spector: 233; 225

10. Joseph Ngata: 218; 215

11. Isaiah Simmons: 231; 225

11. Taisun Phommachanh: 226; 210

12. Ben Batson: 211; 215

12. K’Von Wallace: 202; 210

13. Brannon Spector: 197; 190

13. Tyler Davis: 298; 290

14. Denzel Johnson: 208; 205

14. Diondre Overton: 213; 205

15. Jake Venables: 235; 225

16. Trevor Lawrence: 220; 215

17. Cornell Powell: 211; 210

17. Kane Patterson: 229; 225

18. Joseph Charleston: 193; 190

18. T.J. Chase: 190; 185

19. Michel Dukes: 193; 190

19. Tanner Muse: 228; 230

20. LeAnthony Williams: 187; 180

21. Bryton Constantin: 226; 220

21. Darien Rencher: 197; 195

22. Will Swinney: 185; 185

22. Xavier Kelly: 302; 295

23: Andrew Booth Jr.: 192; 180

23. Lyn-J Dixon: 196; 190

24. Nolan Turner: 201; 195

25. J.C. Chalk: 246; 260

25. Jalyn Phillips: 208; 185

26. Jack McCall: 192; 180

26. Sheridan Jones: 183; 175

27. Carson Donnelly: 191; 180

27. Chez Mellusi: 201; 175

29. B.T. Potter: 184; 175

29. Hampton Earle: 183; 185

30. Keith Maguire: 229; 215

31. Mario Goodrich: 194; 190

32. Etinosa Reuben: 288; 280

33. Ruke Orhorhoro: 292; 275

33. Ty Lucas: 209; 205

35. Justin Foster: 262; 265

36. Lannden Zanders: 202; 190

37. Jake Herbstreit: 174; 175

38. Elijah Turner: 197; 185

39. Aidan Swanson: 181; 170

40. Greg Williams: 236; 235

41. Jonathan Weitz: 181; 175

42. LaVonta Bentley: 235; 215

43. Chad Smith: 233; 240

44. Nyles Pinckney: 290; 305

46. Jack Maddox: 225; 215

46. John Boyd: 219; 220

47. James Skalski: 234; 240

47. Peter Cote: 185; 180

48. David Cote: 206; 190

48. Landon Holden: 234; 240

48. Will Spiers: 231; 225

49. Matthew Maloney: 207; 190

50. Kaleb Boateng: 293; 305

52. Tayquon Johnson: 310; 290

52. Tyler Brown: 219; 215

53. Regan Upshaw: 238; 235

54. Logan Rudolph: 249; 240

54. Mason Trotter: 262; 270

55. Hunter Rayburn: 309; 310

56. Will Putnam: 298; 290

58. Patrick Phibbs: 216; 210

59. Gage Cervenka: 322; 325

65. Matt Bockhorst: 307; 300

69. Marquis Sease: 275; 275

71. Jordan McFadden: 295; 290

73. Tremayne Anchrum: 311; 310

74. John Simpson: 323; 330

76. Sean Pollard: 302; 320

78. Chandler Reeves: 290; 295

79. Jackson Carman: 335; 355

80. Luke Price: 235; 220

81. Drew Swinney: 181; 175

82. Will Brown: 183; 180

83. Carter Groomes: 186; 180

84. Davis Allen: 250; 220

85. Jaelyn Lay: 273; 250

86. Tye Herbstreit: 167; 170

87. Hamp Greene: 168; 165

87. J.L. Banks: 244; 250

88. Braden Galloway: 240; 235

89. Max May: 195; 195

89. Tristan Walliser: 231; 225

90. Darnell Jefferies: 280; 265

91. Nick Eddis: 272; 250

92. Klayton Randolph: 240; 230

94. Jacob Edwards: 290; 290

95. James Edwards: 291; 290

98. Steven Sawicki: 237; 240