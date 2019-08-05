Observations from Clemson’s latest practice, with notes on d-line, receivers, more

‘It’s time to be about it and not talk about it.’ Dabo Swinney talks start of fall camp Clemson opens fall camp as the top ranked team in the country. Here's what Dabo Swinney said as the team gets started. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson opens fall camp as the top ranked team in the country. Here's what Dabo Swinney said as the team gets started.

Clemson held its third practice of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Here are some observations from the workout, including notes on the defensive line, tight ends, receivers and more.

New starting lineup

The offense had a new starting lineup on Monday, going with a two-tight end set to open up the hurry-up portion of practice that was open to the media. Freshman tight end Jaelyn Lay was in alongside starting tight end J.C. Chalk. Lay started after Diondre Overton was in the slot and started the first practice of fall camp on Friday. Overton subbed in for Lay after a few plays on Monday. The rest of the starting offense was the same with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Travis Etienne at running back, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins at receiver and a starting offensive line from left to right of Jackson Carman, John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Gage Cervenka and Tremayne Anchrum.

Moves on the depth chart

Cornell Powell worked with the second-team offense on Monday after not getting in during the hurry-up portion on Friday. Powell replaced T.J. Chase, who worked with the second team during the first practice of fall camp. Freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was the third quarterback in on Monday after working with the fourth team behind Ben Batson on Friday.

Intensity turned up

Defensive tackle Jordan Williams appears to be the leader on the defensive line. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates were not happy with the effort being displayed during a drill, leading to up-downs. Williams huddled the group up and lit into them, demanding more effort from the younger players. The defensive line responded with much better effort during the rest of the open practice.

Defensive line rotation

Xavier Thomas worked with the second team on Monday, after working with the third team during the first workout of fall camp. If the coaching staff was trying to send a message to Thomas it appears that it worked. While Hall and Bates were unhappy with portions of the defensive line, the two praised Thomas for his effort during drills.