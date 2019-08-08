Dabo loves Kelly Bryant. But the former Clemson QB is not getting a ring

What Trevor Lawrence learned from his first season of college football Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after Thursday’s practice that he loves former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. But that doesn’t mean the current Missouri QB is going to get a ring for his part in the Tigers’ 2018 national championship.

Bryant started the first four game of the season for Clemson in 2018 before losing his starting job to Trevor Lawrence. The freshman Lawrence started the final 11 games, leading the Tigers to their second national title in three years.

“There’s nothing else to comment on. What do you want me to say?” Swinney said. “I mean, he wasn’t on the team. It’s as simple as that. We played 11 games after he left. We played 15 games.”

Bryant completed 36 of 54 passes in 2018, throwing for 461 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 130 yards and two scores while splitting time with Lawrence the first four weeks of the year.

When Lawrence was named the starter prior to Clemson’s Week 5 game against Syracuse, Bryant left the team to sit out the rest of the year and preserve his final season of eligibility.

He announced in December that he would play his final season at Missouri.

“What can I say that I haven’t already said? I love Kelly. But you’ve gotta be on the team,” Swinney said. “He certainly could’ve been here, but he wasn’t.”