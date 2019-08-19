Want a beer at an NC State football game? Here’s where to get one

NC State takes the field before game with East Carolina Watch as the NC State football team takes the field before the Wolfpack's game with East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as the NC State football team takes the field before the Wolfpack's game with East Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

It will be easy for N.C. State fans to find beer at Carter-Finley Stadium this college football season.

N.C. State announced its preliminaries plans for beer sales at home games this season on Monday. There will be between 40 and 50 “points of sale” on the concourse, according to the release sent out by the school.

The beer stations will be set up in the four corners of the stadium and will be separate from the existing concession stands.

The specific details of what will be sold, and range of prices for the different variety of beers, was not included in the release. There will be hard seltzer sold this season but not wine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We have one of the great game day environments in college football, our fans fill the stands each year and this is another way to enhance the experience for a segment of our audience at Carter-Finley Stadium,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement released by the school. “That said, we want to make sure we do this responsibly, with fan safety and an enjoyable fan experience in mind. This is something that can continue to evolve but we have taken what we feel are the appropriate measures to implement this for the upcoming season.”

The state legislature approved the sale of alcohol at public university athletic events earlier this summer. N.C. State had previously made the decision to sell beer this season at a July Board of Trustees meeting.

The beer sales will be available when the general stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and stop at the end of the third quarter. N.C. State opens the season on Aug. 31 at noon against East Carolina.

The beer will be sold in cans and plastic bottles but not on draft.

Among the other details in the N.C. State release:

- Fans will need to show legal identification proving they are 21 years of age or older each time they purchase a beer. Anyone appearing younger than 30 will be subject to ID check and will be required to wear a wristband.

- Per state law, customers will be sold one beer per person per ID per purchase.

- No beer container may be brought in or out of the stadium, including empty containers.

- The sale of beer at Carter-Finley Stadium does not impact the existing stadium re-entry policy (pass-outs) which will remain in place.