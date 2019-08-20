Photo Gallery: Tar Heels practice under the lights in Kenan | August 19, 2019

North Carolina coach Mack Brown thanks fans for coming to watch his team during the Tar Heels’ open practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1) leads his teammate into Kenan Stadium for practice on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina senior defensive lineman Aaron Crawford (92) enters Kenan Stadium for practice on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC opened their practice to the public on Monday night under the lights in Kenan.
An ESPN videographer works up close to head coach Mack Brown during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels directs players during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
An ESPN camera crew works up close to head coach Mack Brown during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Offensive coordinate Phil Longo confers with North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his players stretch during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Darkness falls over Kenan Stadium as the sun sets behind the Bell Tower during the Tar Heels’ practice on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Rontavius Groves (4) works on his footwork after a pass completion during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) takes a snap during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) looks for running room after a pass reception during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina wide receiver Rontavius Groves (4) works on his footwork after a pass completion during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) takes a hand off from quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) looks for running room during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) breaks into the open for a long run during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina basketball players Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson watch the Tar Heels’ football practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck (29) defends freshman Khafre Brown (1) during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Khafre Brown (1) pulls in a long pass under defensive pressure from freshman defensive back Storm Duck (29) during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tar Heel fans get close to the field to watch North Carolina’s open football practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive back Patrice Rene (5) watches his teammates during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) gives extra effort, diving ahead for another yard during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive backs Myles Wolfolk (11) and DeAndre Hollins (15) celebrate during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman running back Josh Henderson (23) carries the ball during the Tar Heels’ practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players lined their helmets along the end zone at the conclusion of their practice in Kenan Stadium on Monday August 19, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C
