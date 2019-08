ACC NC State’s Doeren talks about the youth of the football team August 26, 2019 06:35 PM

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks about how young the 2019 Wolfpack football team is during a media availability Monday, August 26, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack have 17 freshmen or redshirt freshmen in their 2-deep roster.