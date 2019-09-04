How Joseph Ngata ended up at Clemson, 2,600 miles away from home

Receiver Joseph Ngata talks freshman season at Clemson Tigers wide out came from California Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers wide out came from California

It is common for college students to get homesick during their first year away from school.

For Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata, it’s even more difficult than it is for most.

Ngata, who arrived at Clemson in January, can’t hop on the interstate, drive a few hours and be in his family’s living room. The freshman is more than 2,600 miles away from his hometown of Folsom, Calif — a 39-hour drive and nearly seven-hour flight from home.

“A little bit with the schedule and the time delay. It’s a little hard to keep in contact,” Ngata said Tuesday. “But I try to call my parents as much as possible and call my brother as much as possible.”

Ngata knew when he decided to come to Clemson that it would be tough, but for him, the reward outweighed the challenge.

The “Wide Receiver U” pipeline drew Ngata to Clemson, as did “how genuine everybody was and it wasn’t fake.”

“I was just focused on myself,” he said. “It’s not really about California football. It’s not really about southeastern football. It’s just about me and being the best version of myself I can be.”

While being on the other side of the country has taken some getting used to, Ngata has made a smooth transition on the field and appears ready to be the next star of Wide Receiver U.

The 6-foot-4 receiver was the talk of fall camp, constantly praised by Tigers coach Dabo Swinney for his work ethic and ability.

“He’s as hard a worker as I’ve ever been around, senior included. I’ve never had a senior work harder. He is one of the most focused, one of the most committed young people I have ever seen,” Swinney said. “It’s amazing to watch him work. Loves to be coached, loves to learn. He’s a sponge. He loves to soak up knowledge, and then he applies it. He’s special.”

That work ethic comes from wanting to make the most of his opportunity.

Ngata said Tuesday that “a lot of people have sacrificed a lot just to see me here today.” The biggest sacrifice?

“I could go on and on to be honest, but just sending your son away to college 3,000 miles away is a pretty big sacrifice,” he said.

Ngata’s mom has been following his every step at Clemson from afar, so much so that she sent Ngata stories and quotes as Swinney praised him during fall camp.

“It’s a humbling experience just coming from him, and I just gotta keep being better,” Ngata said. “I can’t let those words get to my head too much.”

Ngata contributed on special teams and on offense during last week’s opener against Georgia Tech, catching one pass for 12 yards and returning two kickoffs for 50 yards. His role should increase as the season goes along.

This week the top-ranked Tigers host No. 12 Texas A&M in a top 15 showdown.

“I’m just ready to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Ngata said. “I’ll do it whatever. I’ll play linebacker, I’ll play defensive end. I’ll do whatever.”

Who: No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0, 1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 18.5