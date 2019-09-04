Dabo ‘hopeful’ Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers can play vs. Texas A&M

Why Dabo says Texas A&M game is a great opportunity for Clemson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won’t know until later in the week whether or not receiver Amari Rodgers will be available against Texas A&M, but Swinney is hopeful Rodgers will be back after missing last week’s opener against Georgia Tech.

Rodgers suffered a torn ACL during spring practice in late March and has been working to get back on the field since. If Rodgers plays against Texas A&M it will be about five-and-a-half months since the injury.

“Amari’s looked good, so I’m hopeful,” Swinney told reporters Wednesday night.

Rodgers has been ahead of schedule in his recovery from the start, with Swinney hinting shortly after surgery that Rodgers could be back sooner than most thought.

Rodgers went through warm ups last week against Georgia Tech before changing into street clothes.

“He’s just grinded. He’s surprised all of us. He’s really just unbelievably motivated and driven and has just put the work in, gone above and beyond,” Swinney said. “And then just his DNA, I guess, his body. Everybody responds differently.”

Swinney pointed out that quarterback Chad Kelly and tight end Sam Cooper suffered torn ACLs in the spring game of April of 2013 and were back on the field in September.

“It’s been a little bit longer than that, about probably a month longer,” Swinney said or Rodgers. “But he’s just worked hard and his body’s responded. That’s all I can say. He’s done a great job. He looks good. He’s really close.”