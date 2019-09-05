Texas A&M will face a much different Clemson team than the one it did last year

Why Dabo says Texas A&M game is a great opportunity for Clemson Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney previews the Tigers' game against Texas A&M.

On the surface, the biggest difference between the Clemson team that Texas A&M will face Saturday and the one it put a scare into a year ago is the lack of star power on the defensive line.

The Tigers are missing all four starting defensive lineman from 2018, including first-round picks Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

When you dig a little deeper, there are some differences that benefit the Tigers as well.

Clemson now has a couple of bonafide superstars on offense that were on the roster in 2018 but didn’t play much against the Aggies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At this time a year ago, senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence were still sorting out the snaps at quarterback. Bryant was the starter, but Lawrence was also getting reps.

Lawrence played 17 snaps last season against Texas A&M, completing 5-of-9 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

A year later, Lawrence has established himself as the quarterback at Clemson and arguably the best QB in the nation. He will almost assuredly take every offensive snap Saturday barring an injury or a blowout.

“Trevor didn’t play a whole lot in that game if you really go back and watch it,” co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “He just got thrown in there a few series, obviously kind of early in his freshman year.”

One of Lawrence’s favorite targets got even less playing time than he did.

Justyn Ross arrived on campus in the summer of 2018 and was still trying to master the playbook entering Week 2. He played one snap against the Aggies before going on to lead Clemson in receiving yards with 1,000.

“I think the biggest thing going into that type of game on the road and that type of environment, I just wanted to make sure that he knew his assignments and all of those things,” Scott said. “And he was close, but I think sometimes as a coach you’re protective of your guys in games where any one play could be the difference in the game.

“It definitely feels good knowing that Trevor didn’t play a whole lot last year and Justyn didn’t play a whole lot. And those are two guys coming back with experience that we’ll definitely be leaning on during this game.”

The Tigers also feel better about their secondary than they did entering the 2018 matchup.

Last season Clemson was still sorting out its secondary with a new starter at cornerback in A.J. Terrell and safety in K’Von Wallace.

The group was making its first start against a passing team after playing triple-option Furman the week before, and it showed as Kellen Mond passed for more than 400 yards against the Tigers, mostly in the second half.

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was also adjusting to his starting role before blossoming into a potential All-American and first-round pick entering 2019.

“He’s just a totally different guy, much more knowledgeable, confident, consistent, down in and down out player,” Swinney said of Simmons. “Our whole secondary is different than what we were at this time last year... It’s one thing for them to make competitive plays. We had guys running wide open.”

NEXT

Who: No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0, 1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 17.5