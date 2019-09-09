ACC
Clemson-Charlotte kickoff time, TV details set
Clemson and Charlotte will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, the ACC announced Monday.
The ACC showdown will be televised by the ACC Network.
ACC game times for Sept. 21
Boston College at Rutgers, Noon, Big Ten Network (as announced earlier today by the Big Ten)
Western Michigan at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
Elon at Wake Forest, Noon, RSN
Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
UCF at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 (network designation after the games of Sept. 14)
Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Central Michigan at Miami, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ball State at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
