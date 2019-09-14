Syracuse brings the noise but not the points as Clemson crushes Orange

Watch as Clemson arrives for matchup against Syracuse Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney walk in Carrier Dome Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney walk in Carrier Dome

The star-studded Clemson offense was expected to shoulder the load early on in the 2019 season as Brent Venables’ defense filled with fresh faces settled in.

Instead, it was the Clemson defense that once again proved to be the difference as Trevor Lawrence and the offense struggled to find their rhythm early.

The top-ranked Tigers (3-0) held Syracuse (1-2) to only eight first downs and 148 total yards through the first three quarters in a 41-6 victory Saturday night at the Carrier Dome, pulling away for a win at the place where they last suffered a regular season loss.

Clemson’s front seven, which has six new starters, helped the Tigers record eight sacks. And Venables’ defense bailed Lawrence out twice after he threw interceptions that set up Syracuse inside the Clemson 10.

The first occurrence came early in the third quarter with Clemson leading 17-6. Lawrence was intercepted by Christopher Fredrick, who returned the pick to the Clemson 9, setting Syracuse up with a first-and-goal.

But on the very next play Mario Goodrich picked off Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Tigers scored three plays later when Lawrence threw a swing pass to Amari Rodgers, who raced 87 yards for a touchdown.

The Clemson offense once again put its defense in a bad spot on its next drive as Lawrence was picked off by Trill Williams, who returned it to the Clemson 3. But the Tigers made a goal line stand, holding Syracuse on fourth-and-goal from the 3 when DeVito was tackled two yards short of the end zone.

Clemson put it in cruise control from that point forward on its way to a comfortable victory.

Even with its early struggles, Lawrence finished 22 of 39 for 395 passing yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 42 yards and a score.

Lawrence’s favorite two targets were Rodgers and junior Tee Higgins. Rodgers had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Higgins caught seven passes for 150 yards.

NEXT

Who: Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson)

TV: ACC Network