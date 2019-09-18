ACC
ACC announces tip times for most UNC, Duke, North Carolina State basketball games
The ACC continued to announce its basketball schedule in drips and drabs with some of them changing yet again.
After dates for league games were announced on an ACC Network show last Thursday night, the league, without publicizing the decision, allowed schools to post starting times for most of those games on their individual websites this week.
The Duke-North Carolina games, often the most viewed regular-season college basketball games, have 6 p.m. starting times for their games Feb. 8 at Chapel Hill and March 7 at Durham, according to schedule pages at GoDuke.com and GoHeels.com. ESPN will televise the games.
But while starting times have been added to let fans interested in attending ACC games begin their planning, two games no longer have a firm date assigned to them.
Duke’s ACC opener at Virginia Tech was originally announced for Dec. 6; North Carolina’s game at Virginia was set for Dec. 7.
Now, according to the schools’ websites, those games will be played either Dec. 6 or 7. The ACC has informed the schools the date will be finalized at a later date. The ACC Network is listed as the television outlet for both games.
The ACC Network will also show the N.C. State at Wake Forest game Dec. 7, but no tip time has been announced.
In addition to not yet knowing the date for the game at Virginia Tech, Duke has three other games where a time has not been finalized.
Duke’s Jan. 4 game at Miami will be at either 3 or 8 p.m.
Both the Feb. 1 game at Syracuse and the Feb. 29 game at Virginia will start at 4, 6 or 8 p.m. Those are Saturdays and the location for ESPN’s traveling College GameDay show could impact when those games are played.
UNC’s home ACC games Feb. 1 against Boston College and Feb. 15 with Virginia, Feb. 22 at Louisville and Feb. 29 at Syracuse are all on hold. The first three are listed as starting at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. The game at Syracuse is listed as 4, 6 or 8 p.m.
The Boston College-UNC game will be shown on the ACC Network.
UNC’s games with Virginia, Louisville and Syracuse will be on either ESPN or ESPN2, with College GameDay possibly impacting them.
For N.C. State, the lone ACC game without an announced starting time is the Dec. 7 game at Wake Forest.
Here are the updated schedules for Duke, UNC and N.C. State, with times and television information as of Wednesday:
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 26 Northwest Missouri State (exhibition)
Oct. 30 Fort Valley State (exhibition)
Nov. 5 Kansas (at New York), 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 8 Colorado State
Nov. 12 Central Arkansas
Nov. 15 Georgia State
Nov. 21 California (at New York), 9 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 22 Georgetown or Texas (at New York), 5 or 7 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 26 Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 29 Winthrop
Dec. 3 at Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 6 or 7 at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
Dec. 19 Wofford
Dec. 28 Brown
Dec. 31 Boston College, 6 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 4 at Miami, 3 or 8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 8 at Georgia Tech, 9 p..m., ACC Network
Jan. 11 Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 14 at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 21 Miami, 9 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 28 Pittsburgh, 9 p.m, ESPN or ESPNU
Feb. 1 at Syracuse, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 4 at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 10 Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 15 Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Feb. 19 at N.C. State, 9 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 22 Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Feb. 25 at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 29 at Virginia, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 2 N.C. State, 7 p.m., ESPN
March 7 North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
March 10-14 ACC tournament, Greensboro
UNC basketball schedule
Nov. 1 Winston Salem State (preseason game) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ACC Network
Nov. 8 at UNC-Wilmington
Nov. 15 Gardner Webb
Nov. 20 vs. Elon (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Chapel Hill
Nov. 27 vs. Alabama* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas
Nov. 28 vs. Michigan or Iowa State* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas
Nov. 29 vs. Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall or Southern Mississippi* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas
Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) 9:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 or 7 at Virginia - ACC Network
Dec. 15 Wofford
Dec. 18 at Gonzaga
Dec. 21 vs. UCLA* (CBS Sports Classic) in Las Vegas
Dec. 30 Yale
Jan. 4 Georgia Tech, 6 p.m, ACC Network
Jan. 8 Pitt, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 11 Clemson, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports South
Jan. 18 at Pittsburgh, noon
Jan. 22 at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Jan. 25 Miami, noon
Jan. 27 at N.C. State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 1 Boston College, 6 or 8 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 3 at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 8 Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 11 at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 15 Virginia, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 17 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 22 at Louisville, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 25 N.C. State, 9 p.m.
Feb. 29 at Syracuse, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 3 Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
March 7 at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
March 10-14 ACC tournament at Greensboro
N.C. State schedule
Oct. 27 Mount Olive (preseason)
Nov. 5 Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m., ACC Network
Nov. 10 Detroit
Nov. 13 FIU
Nov. 16 xy-St. Francis, N.Y.
Nov. 19 xy-Alcorn State
Nov. 23 x-Arkansas-Little Rock
Nov. 28 xz-vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 4 Wisconsin, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 7 at Wake Forest, ACC Network
Dec. 15 at UNCG
Dec. 19 at Auburn
Dec. 22 The Citadel
Dec. 29 Appalachian State
Jan. 4 at Clemson, noon, ACC Network
Jan. 8 Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 11 at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., Fox Sports South
Jan. 15 Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
Jan. 18 Clemson, 2 p.m., Fox Sports South
Jan. 20 at Virginia, 7 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 25 at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., Fox Sports South
Jan. 27 UNC, 7 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 1 Louisville, 2 p.m.
Feb. 5 at Miami, 8:30 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 11 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Feb. 19 Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 22 Florida State, 4 p.m.
Feb. 25 at UNC, 9 p.m.
Feb. 29 Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network
March 2 at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN
March 6 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Notes: x-Barclays Center Classic, y-at Reynolds Coliseum, z-at Brooklyn
