Five-star class of 2020 basketball recruit picks North Carolina over Duke

North Carolina’s class of 2020 got bigger, literally, with the overnight addition of a five-star prospect.

Walker Kessler, a 7-0, 245 pound center from Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Ga., announced his commitment to UNC late Sunday night. Kessler posted a picture on his Instagram account with the caption: “Excited to announce that I will be playing for Coach Williams at UNC. GO TAR HEELS!!!”

According to 247Sports, Kessler is the No. 1 player in Georgia and the No. 3 center in the country. Kessler picked the Tar Heels over Duke, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia. The Blue Devils were favored to land Kessler, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Recently it showed that Duke had a 64 percent chance of landing Kessler, but UNC won him over after an official visit this past weekend.

In 2020, North Carolina will have plenty of front court depth once Kessler and five-star center Day’Ron Sharpe (6-10, 246) arrive on campus. Current Tar Heel big men Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Walker Miller and Brandon Huffman will all be seniors when Sharpe and Kessler arrive.

Roy Williams has now landed at least two five-star commits in three straight recruiting classes.

As a junior at Woodward Academy, Kessler averaged 17.4 points per game and 10.4 rebounds in 30 games.

