Clemson offensive lineman out for the season

How Clemson’s backup QBs prepare for each game Clemson football quarterback Chase Brice talks about the role of the backups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football quarterback Chase Brice talks about the role of the backups.

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Vinson is out for the year with a patella injury, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced during his Tuesday press conference.

Vinson played in each of Clemson’s first two games before going down. He entered the year as the backup left tackle behind Jackson Carman.

Vinson was one of Clemson’s top backup offensive lineman and was capable of playing tackle or guard.

“Blake Vinson is out. We’re going to go ahead and do surgery on him. He’ll miss the rest of the year with a patella injury,” Swinney said. “They’re going to go ahead and do it now so he’s fully recovered and ready to go for spring practice. Hate that for Blake.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The redshirt sophomore used his redshirt year in 2017 but can get a medical redshirt and is eligible for a sixth year.

“The good news is with the new rule he can get that year back,” Swinney said.

With Vinson out, freshman Will Putnam will get more opportunities, according to Swinney.