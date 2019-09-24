Clemson picks up second highly sought-after offensive line commitment of the week

Why Dabo takes a ‘pump the brakes’ approach on recruiting, extending offers Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers.

Clemson’s 2021 class added its second offensive lineman of the week Tuesday when Marcus Tate (6-foot-4, 326 pounds) of Jacksonville, announced a commitment to the Tigers.

His addition comes roughly 24 hours after center Ryan Linthicum of Damascus, Maryland announced a commitment to the Tigers. He gives Clemson five commitments for the 2021 class.

Tate is a highly recruited offensive tackle whose offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon and Texas A&M. Tate camped with the Tigers last summer and was back for an unofficial visit for the Texas A&M game. Over the summer Tate also visited LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida and Miami