Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. UNC TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it travels to face North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-UNC game on?

Who: No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. North Carolina (2-2, 1-0)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Series history: Clemson leads 37-19-1.

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 81

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a high of 89.

What’s at stake

1. With a win Clemson can earn its 20th consecutive victory..

2. If the Tigers can win by 14 or more points it will mark the 15th consecutive victory by 14 or more points. Clemson would be the first program in 73 years to win at least 15 consecutive games by 14 points or more.

3. The Tigers can earn a win in Chapel Hill for the first time since 2002 with a victory..

The teams, by the numbers (2018)





CU UNC Points/Game 42.2 25.3 Opp. Points/Game 10 25.8 Yds. Rushing/Game 247.0 156.3 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 94.5 172.5 Yds. Pass/Game 277.8 262.3 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 152 222.3 Avg. Yds./Game 524.8 418.5 Opp. Total Yds/Game 246.5 394.8

Clemson players to watch

1. Receiver Justyn Ross should be motivated to get going after missing last week’s game against Charlotte with an injury. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week that Ross looked “noticeably different” at practice..

2. North Carolina has already allowed 16 sacks this season (four per game), which is good news for star defensive end Xavier Thomas.

3. Don’t be surprised if Travis Etienne runs wild after having relatively slow weeks the past few weeks, finishing with 76 rushing yards or less the past three games.

UNC players to watch

1. Quarterback Sam Howell is only a freshman but he has been impressive through the first four games of his career. Howell led the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind win against South Carolina in UNC’s opener and followed that up with another come-from-behind-victory against Miami. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,024 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

2. Sophomore receiver Dyami Brown leads the Tar Heels with 284 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Brown is averaging nearly 19 yards per reception, which is also tops on the team.

3. Safety Myles Wolfolk is questionable for the game, but assuming he plays he could give Clemson’s passing game some problems. Wolfolk already has three interceptions this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 24.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Brannon Spector)

WR - Justyn Ross (Cornell Powell, Frank Ladson Jr.)

WR - Diondre Overton (T.J. Chase, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Chandler Reeves)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki or Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick (Will Swinney)

KOR - Derion Kendrick and Joseph Ngata