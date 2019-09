Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s narrow win against UNC Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory

Clemson did enough to stay undefeated with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, but not enough to maintain its No. 1 ranking.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the latest AP top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers dropped to No. 2, with Georgia No. 3, Ohio State No. 4 and LSU rounding out the top five.