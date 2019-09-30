Photo Gallery: NC State vs Florida State | 09.28.19

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to throw during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s James Smith-Williams (1) and Larrell Murchison (92) head out onto the field to wam up before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren leads the field onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State safety Jarius Morehead (31) tackles Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State defensive line coach Kevin Patrick and Xavier Lyas (97) celebrate a stop during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Florida State defensive back A.J. Lytton (12) is called for interference on N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu (79) blocks Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) kicks a 29-yard field goal during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Stephen Griffin (21) hits Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) as he throws during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) stands over Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton (20) after breaking up a pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State defensive line coach Kevin Patrick goes to the ground after chest-bumping Larrell Murchison during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) dives for extra yards as Florida State linebacker Josh Brown (51) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Cecil Powell (19) tries to avoid being tackled by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (36) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) pulls in the reception while defended by Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels III (8) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) fumbles the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) is sacked by N.C. State defensive end Xavier Lyas (97) and linebacker C.J. Hart (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice (56) goes flying trying to tackle N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) tackles Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a 40-yard touchdown reception as N.C. State cornerback Taiyon Palmer (6) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) tries to pull in a reception as Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent (27) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The pass was ruled incomplete.
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) looks downfield for a receiver during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gives a thumbs-up as he gets taken off the field during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Trenton Gill (97) punts during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) tackles Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison (92) celebrates with Deonte Holden (55) after sacking Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) tackles Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Alim McNeill (29) and Larrell Murchison (92) close in to sack Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end Deonte Holden (55) pressures Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) sacks Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison (92) and Xavier Lyas (97) celebrate after Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) was sacked during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State safety Jarius Morehead (31) and linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackle Florida State wide receiver D.J. Matthews (7) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry (15) pulls in a nine-yard touchdown reception as N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) defends during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks on the sidelines during a timeout during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) avoids the tackle by Florida State defensive back Cyrus Fagan (24) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20 runs by Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) is sacked by Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson (11) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 Robinson (11) was called for targeting on the play.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) scores on a three-yard touchdown reception as Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) defends during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State fans cheer on the team during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State linebacker Louis Acceus (2) tackles Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) can’t pull in the pass as Florida State defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (23) defends during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) pulls in the reception while defended by Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels III (8) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to throw during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State’s Trent Pennix (26) runs upfield during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) tries to avoid the tackle by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (36) during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Max Fisher (82) looks for running room after making the reception during the second half of Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks off the field after Florida State’s 31-13 victory over N.C. State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
