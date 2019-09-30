NC State suspends junior forward D.J. Funderburk

NC State’s DJ Funderburk slams in two in victory over Mount St. Mary’s Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State's DJ Funderburk slams in two during the Wolfpack's season-opening victory over Mount St. Mary's at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State's DJ Funderburk slams in two during the Wolfpack's season-opening victory over Mount St. Mary's at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

D.J. Funderburk went from N.C. State’s “offseason MVP” earlier this summer to suspended indefinitely on Monday.

N.C. State has suspended the junior forward indefinitely for a violation of team policy, according to a release by the school.

The school did not provide a reason for the suspension. Funderburk’s name was not in the criminal court database on Monday night. He has not had any previous disciplinary or academic issues at N.C. State but was dismissed from Ohio State after the 2016-17 season for academic reasons.

Funderburk, a 6-10 forward, averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Wolfpack last season. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was counting on Funderburk to take a step up for the 2019-20 season.

In July, Keatts praised Funderburk’s offseason workouts and said he had added weight to handle more minutes this season.

“He has worked extremely hard,” Keatts said in July. “If I had to give an early MVP right now, I would give it to D.J. Funderburk.

With the exit of forward Wyatt Walker from the program, Funderburk is the only veteran forward on the roster. Redshirt freshman Manny Bates and graduate transfer Danny Dixon would have more important roles if Funderburk is out for an extended amount of time.

Keatts was clearly counting on Funderburk to be the primary big man in his four-guard lineup.

“For us to be a very good team in the ACC, I think D.J. has to be really good,” Keatts said.

