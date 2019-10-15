ACC National QB recruit’s Clemson visit was ‘one to remember’

Clemson entertained a potential future quarterback target Saturday in Aurora, Colorado 2022 recruit Nicco Marchiol. Marchiol is on the rise as a national prospect in the ’22 class and already holds several major offers, most notably Michigan, Georgia, Colorado, Washington State and Kentucky. Clemson historically is slow to offer at his position until quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is able to get a complete evaluation. Marchiol understands their process but that doesn’t lessen his interest in the Tigers.

“The Clemson visit was one to remember,” Marchiol aid. “I loved it. I would definitely want to spend my years here. My take-away from this visit was the family and brotherhood they have here and how they care about their players so much. Hearing coach Swinney talk before and after the game was truly something amazing. His beliefs about football and Christ are the same as mine.”

The Tigers did not offer Marchiol on the visit but from what Streeter shared with him, he does plan to continue recruiting him.

“They said they do like me and like my play style, but they do not give the offer until they see them throw in camp,” Marchiol said. “Therefore, I will be coming back in the spring or summer to come throw for their coaches. I really felt like I was wanted there. Everyone was as nice as could be and gave my family and I whatever we asked for. I will definitely be back for another game.”

Marchiol also has visited Michigan, Washington State and Utah. He will return to Washington State this weekend and is planning a return trip to Michigan soon.

Big lineman excited about Clemson

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell already has two commitments for his 2021 group tucked away. He’s looking for a third and Saturday he brought in Lititz, Pennsylvania offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (6-foot-8, 266 pounds) for his first visit to the school. Rucci is a nationally recruited prospect and along with Clemson has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M, LSU and others. He’s just starting to visit some of those schools and apparently the Clemson visit will be hard to top.

“Overall it was amazing being able to experience Death Valley on gameday and I am very thankful to the coaches and staff for being so accommodating,” Rucci said. “Meeting and talking with coach Sweeney before the game was an honor. One thing I really appreciated about Coach was his honesty towards the recruiting process. It was really refreshing to meet a coach that gets it like he does.”

Rucci was clear after the visit that Clemson is going to be a major factor in his recruiting moving forward.

“Right now I’m very excited about Clemson football and I’d really like to get back down on campus sometime in the off-season to meet with the coaches more and talk with the players,” Rucci said. “Coach Caldwell is very excited about my film and what I’ve been doing this season. “I’m really looking forward to continue building that relationship through my process. Clemson seems to have a great family atmosphere, and with a coaching staff that’s been together that long, it’s easy to see why. I really enjoyed my visit and getting to know the program and am definitely looking forward to getting back to Clemson.”

Rucci has also visited Penn State and has no other visits planned at this point, but he does plan to get to the other schools that have offered.

PJ Hall watch

PJ Hall, the 6-foot-10 forward out of Dorman High School, has shortened his list as he approaches the last of his official visits. Hall took an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend. He also made senior year official visits to Clemson and Florida. This weekend he will visit Tennessee, and that will be his final trip. He said Sunday night he has dropped Georgia Tech from considering due to the program’s NCAA troubles.

Hall was literally given the red-carpet treatment in Blacksburg. A video of his arrival at his hotel showed Virginia Tech coaches greeting him and unfurling a red carpet at his large feet. Hall has a strong relationship with Hokies first year head coach Mike Young, the former Wofford head coach. His father played at Wofford when Young was an assistant there.

“The official visit met my expectations. The goal that I had was just trying to to see how I mesh with the guys, how I fit in with the program,” Hall said. “It went well (with coach Young). We went fishing a little bit. We got a lot of face time together. It was good seeing him up there. He said his offense won’t change a lot from what he was running at Wofford, so they kind of like that high post. The big guy, you need him to operate the offense, passing and cutting, all kind of stuff. I would be in that position and the ball would be in my hands a lot.”

Hall is closing in on his decision and will decide on an announcement date after the Tennessee visit. The first three visits gave him plenty to consider.

“I’ve had a great time at all of them,” he said. “I’ve loved all the messages that they’ve given me and it’s going to come down to how I feel I fit into each program.”

Hall said all the in-home visits with the head coaches have been done, and coaches from the four schools are regularly coming by Dorman to check in. He said recruiters from Clemson and Virginia Tech, in particular, have been in each week. And he said he hears from the Clemson staff every day either with a phone call or a text.

Hall said there is no favorite at this point.