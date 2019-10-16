Clemson star defender questionable for Saturday’s game against Louisville

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is questionable for this weekend’s game against Louisville, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday evening.

Thomas was hurt during practice this week, according to Swinney, and is currently in concussion protocol.

The sophomore, who was named a preseason All-American, has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

“Xavier Thomas is probably questionable right now,” Swinney said. “Got banged up at practice, so he’s kind of in concussion protocol. So we’ll wait and see on that.”

In addition to Thomas, backup linebacker Jake Venables will miss the game after tweaking his hamstring against Florida State.

Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, has 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss this season.

“Jake Venables is definitely going to be out. He’s tweaked his ham,” Swinney said.

Tigers star receiver Tee Higgins, who missed the second half of last week’s game against Florida State, “has been good. He’s had a good week,” according to Swinney.