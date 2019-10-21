ACC
Clemson-Wofford kickoff time, TV details set
Clemson will host Wofford at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network, the ACC announced Monday afternoon. The game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Clemson (7-0, 5-0) is ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll entering this weekend’s game against Boston College (4-3, 2-2)
Wofford is 4-2 (3-1 SoCon) heading into this weekend’s game against Chattanooga.
ACC game times for Nov. 2
Saturday, Nov. 2
NC State at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN
Boston College at Syracuse, noon, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced
Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ACCN
Six-day selection: ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State. The game will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. A decision will be made after the games of Oct. 26.
Open Dates: Duke, Louisville
Clemson’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14
Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA
Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
