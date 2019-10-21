Clemson-Wofford kickoff time, TV details set

FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) enters the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wofford at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. This year, college football powerhouse Clemson University is ending its tradition of releasing 10,000 balloons into the air before games, a move that’s part of its sustainability efforts. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) AP

Clemson will host Wofford at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network, the ACC announced Monday afternoon. The game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Clemson (7-0, 5-0) is ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll entering this weekend’s game against Boston College (4-3, 2-2)

Wofford is 4-2 (3-1 SoCon) heading into this weekend’s game against Chattanooga.

ACC game times for Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2

NC State at Wake Forest, noon, ESPN

Boston College at Syracuse, noon, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced

Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., RSN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ACCN

Six-day selection: ESPN has exercised a six-day option on Miami at Florida State. The game will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 7:30 p.m. on ABC. A decision will be made after the games of Oct. 26.

Open Dates: Duke, Louisville

Clemson’s 2019 football schedule

Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14

Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA

Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA