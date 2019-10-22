ACC
Vote for the most memorable Duke-UNC football game
The Duke-UNC football rivalry dates back to the 1800s and includes plenty of game-winning field goals, school records, blocked kicks, road celebrations and goodbyes. Saturday marks the next game in the series.
We want to know what you think is the most memorable Duke-UNC game. UNC beat reporter Jonathan Alexander and Duke beat reporter Steve Wiseman have compiled some of the best.
All you need to do is vote below.
Polling closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday. We’ll update this story with the game you decide is the most memorable.
Duke at UNC
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas
Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte
