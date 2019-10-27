Photo Gallery: NC State vs. Mount Olive | October 27, 2019

N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks with his team before N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack before N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) steals the ball from Mount Olive’s Jonathan Mebane (22) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) makes a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) drives to the basket as Mount Olive’s Jonathan Mebane (22) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) drives by Mount Olive’s Darius Spragley (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Mount Olive’s Michael Brown (10), left and Johnny Hughes (11) defend during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots during N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Danny Dixon (21) defends the shot by Mount Olive’s Leland Richardson (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Mount Olive’s Darius Spragley (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives around Mount Olive’s Michael Brown (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives to the basket during N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Mount Olive’s Darius Spragley (13) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Mount Olive’s Matthias Caver (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) steals the ball from Mount Olive’s Michael Brown (10) during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) shoots as Mount Olive’s Johnny Hughes (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) flies towards the basket during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) shoots as Mount Olive’s Johnny Hughes (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) slams in two during N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Mount Olive’s Michael Brown (10)during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s A.J. Taylor (3) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s exhibition game against Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Mount Olive’s Michael Brown (10) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks to the officials during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) drives around Mount Olive’s Cameron Robinson (12) during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) pulls the rebound from Mount Olive’s Johnny Hughes (11) during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts smiles during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Chase Graham (2) pressures Mount Olive’s Jeremiah Phifer (5) during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Max Farthing (22) drives around Mount Olive’s Cameron Robinson (12) during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Chase Graham (2) brings the ball up court during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) laughs with Devon Daniels (24) during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
From left, N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24), Jericole Hellems (4), Danny Dixon (21) and Manny Bates (15) celebrate a three-pointer by Max Farthing during the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts fist-pumps his players late in the second half of N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11), center, congratulates Chase Graham (2) after N.C. State’s 113-73 exhibition victory over Mount Olive at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
