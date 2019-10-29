‘He got rocked pretty good.’ Dabo details the hit that sidelined Xavier Thomas

Clemson star defensive end Xavier Thomas has missed each of the past two games with a concussion after going down in practice leading up to the Louisville game.

Swinney provided some insight into the hit that sidelined Thomas during his press conference on Tuesday.

“He got rocked pretty good by John (Simpson) in practice in our inside drill, and it shook him,” Swinney said. “He looked pretty good last night. It was the first time that they really ran him. You get into these concussion protocols, everybody responds differently. It’s just not something that you mess with.”

It has been about 14 days since the hit occurred, but Thomas has yet to return to practice.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Thomas is still in concussion protocol, and Swinney is waiting to hear from trainer Danny Poole on when he can return to the field.

“You’ve gotta be able to practice. And go out there and put the pads on. And he couldn’t do it Tuesday and Wednesday,” Swinney said. “Not that he couldn’t. He didn’t qualify to do it. He probably could. And there’s probably a day in time where he probably would’ve been out there doing it. I mean shoot, the game has changed.”