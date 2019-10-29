What Clemson said about NCAA starting process to enhance NIL opportunities

The NCAA Board of Governors started the process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes on Tuesday.

The move will allow college athletes to profit from their fame.

Tigers Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich responded to the NCAA vote late Tuesday afternoon.

“We are encouraged by the vote from the NCAA Board of Governors today affording student-athletes the ability to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” Radakovich said. “We look forward to engaging with the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference and others in creating a consistent national framework within the guiding principles set forth by the working group.”

