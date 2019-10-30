Versatile Georgia recruit calls Clemson ‘a very special place’

Clemson could get a new video board soon. tdominick@thestate.com

Carroll, Georgia 2022 defensive end Garrett Gordon was back in the Palmetto State last Saturday on a recruiting visit. He was at South Carolina for the Florida game and he returned to the state for a visit at Clemson when the Tigers played Boston College. And just as he did at USC, Gordon found a lot to like at Clemson. He has not yet been offered but like the Gamecocks, the Tigers plan to watch him to see if he develops into the type of player they want.

“I loved Clemson,” Gordon said. “It is a very special place. They really take care of their players and recruits. The facilities were amazing and the atmosphere at the game tops everywhere I have been. There is no doubt why they are one of the best teams in the country.”

Gordon also plays on the offensive line so he talked with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell along with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“They were happy I could make it and said that they would love to have me back up there,” Gordon said. “That was my first time on campus so I’m just starting to really build a relationship with them. I don’t know a lot about their interest. They are looking at me for both (positions). They said they don’t know what I’m going to grow into, but right now they are more interested in me playing defensive end.”

Gordon said he has upcoming visits in November with Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Auburn.