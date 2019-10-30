Clemson receives waiver for former top 60 hoops recruit to play this season

The Clemson basketball program had a tough offseason as forward Jonathan Baehre and guard Clyde Trapp suffered torn ACLs, hurting the depth of a Tigers team that was already losing four starters.

Clemson finally received some good news on Wednesday as forward Khavon Moore was cleared by the NCAA to play this season.

Moore, a former top 60 recruit who began his career at Texas Tech, received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible, a Clemson official confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Clemson hosts Anderson in an exhibition game Wednesday night before opening the regular season when it hosts Virginia Tech next Tuesday.

Moore battled injuries and played only two minutes for Texas Tech last season as the Red Raiders reached the national title game before losing to Virginia.

Moore was rated as a top 50 recruit nationally by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. The guard/forward averaged 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a senior.