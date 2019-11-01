What Clemson basketball is getting in recent commit out of an NBA Academy

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell has been on a run of good news lately. On Wednesday, 6-foot-8 transfer wing Khavon Moore was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Moore was a highly recruited prospect from Macon, Goering and signed with Texas Tech for the 2019 class. A broken leg limited him to just one game last January, and he later decided to transfer. On top of that, earlier this month Brownell picked up commitments from this state’s top 2020 prospect in PJ Hall as well as another highly regarded prospect in 6-8 Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Canada.

Prosper is attending the NBA Academy Latin America High School in New Mexico City. Last year he played for Lake Forest, Illinois High School. His coach there, Kyle Koncz, believes Brownell landed a jewel of a person and player.

“O-Max is a fantastic kid,” Koncz said. “He will be a great community member, focused student, and everything you want out of a teammate in a locker room. He has leadership qualities that will continue to grow, and he helps make those around him better.”

As for his on the court skills, Koncz said Prosper is still developing and he has the work attitude to get better.

“His height and length stick out as the first impression, but he has guard skills and continues to develop as a wing player,” Koncz said. “His shooting continues to improve and he can make threes at a good clip. As he continues to play and rep out on the perimeter, his ball skills have gotten better, and his understanding of how to make plays, not just for himself but for others, will grow. He plays to exhaustion when on the court, and defensively and on the boards will not be outworked.”

The coach also said Prosper should get better in the Clemson program and is far from reaching his peak as a player.

“What he will bring to the Clemson program is a player not yet close to his peak, who knows what he wants, is focused on getting better every day, and will strive to make the program and those around him better,” the coach said. “His best years are ahead of him, and he’s a kid who will do everything he can to reach his ceiling.”