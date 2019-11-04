The ACC’s bowl process and how Wake Forest can get to the Orange Bowl

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) AP

Unless a cluster of four-win teams collectively decide to close out the season in a flurry, the ACC is going to have more bowl spots than bowl teams.

With four weeks left in the regular season, the ACC has four bowl-eligible teams: Clemson (9-0), Wake Forest (7-1), Virginia (6-3) and Pittsburgh (6-3).

There are four more teams who need one more win: Louisville (5-3), Virginia Tech (5-3), Boston College (5-4) and Miami (5-4).

The league has 11 bowl spots plus a possibility at an extra spot in the Citrus Bowl. If Clemson remains unbeaten and returns to the College Football Playoffs, for the fifth straight year, then that would take another ACC team out of the league’s bowl order.

So right now that would mean seven ACC teams for 12 possible spots. That math could change, and probably will, depending on how the four-win teams close out.

There’s plenty of room for Duke (4-4), N.C. State (4-4), UNC (4-5) and/or Florida State (4-5). Syracuse (3-6) and Georgia Tech (2-6) are mathematically alive but only on paper.

This is the part of the programming where we mention that Notre Dame (6-2) will drop into the ACC bowl lineup if it’s not selected for one of the CFP bowl games.

A review of how the league’s complicated selection process works:

Orange Bowl

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson congratulates his team including Carlos Basham Jr. (9) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The league has a “contracted” spot in the Orange Bowl (Miami, Dec. 30) when it is not part of the CFP playoff. The Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl are the semifinal hosts this season.

That means even if Clemson gets picked for the playoff, the ACC gets a team in the Orange Bowl. That’s potentially great news for Wake Forest and coach Dave Clawson.

The CFP rankings will determine which ACC team goes to Miami. Wake Forest is in line to take the ACC’s spot in that game. The Demon Deacons have games with Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke and Syracuse left. The first CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday. The second-highest rated ACC team gets the spot in the Orange.

Notre Dame can be the opponent in the Orange Bowl but it can’t take the ACC’s spot. The opponent is determined by the highest-rated available team from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame (it can’t be a “Group of 5” team, so no Appalachian State or Central Florida).

Since the Rose Bowl is not a CFP semifinal site, it will get the highest-rated Big Ten team not in the playoff. The SEC has a similar deal with the Sugar Bowl. If the Big Ten is the opponent in the Orange (Minnesota, Michigan or Wisconsin are likely in play with the Penn State-Ohio State loser ticketed for the Rose), then the ACC gets a spot in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Notre Dame can take the league’s spot in the Citrus.

Camping World Bowl

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall talks with his players during a time out in the fourth quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Fla., Dec. 28) gets the first choice of ACC teams (or Notre Dame) after the CFP process. The opponent is from the Big 12.

This will likely wind up being the team that wins the Virginia-Virginia Tech game in the regular-season finale. Pitt or Louisville could also be in position to take this spot, with a strong finish. Syracuse was the choice here last year, so there’s no worry about a repeat.

Tier I

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) congratulates teammates after the Tar Heels scored to take a 17-10 lead over Virginia in the second quarter n Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Belk Bowl (Charlotte, Dec. 31), Pinstripe Bowl (New York, Dec. 27), Music City Bowl (Nashville, Dec. 30) and Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas, Dec. 31) choose after the Camping World Bowl.

The bowl executives work together, with the ACC, to set up the matchups for these four games. Proximity of the schools is factored, so is the desire to avoid regular-season matchups and repeat bowl trips.

There is also a “two-win” rule for the Tier I games. A 6-6 team can’t be picked over an 8-4 team. There’s also a protection in place for the loser of the ACC title game not to fall below the Sun Bowl.

UNC and Virginia Tech are the two priorities for the Belk Bowl. The Tar Heels, with at least two more wins, would be their top choice. There’s a chance, if the Heels finish 6-6, they could be squeezed out of the Tier I pool.

Return trips for Pitt (Sun), Miami (Pinstripe), Virginia (Belk) will likely be avoided.

The Music City and Gator Bowls have an agreement to share an ACC slot over a six-year period. This is the final year of that six-year agreement. The Gator Bowl has already used its three ACC choices and is unlikely to take an ACC team this year.

Louisville or Miami make most sense in Nashville. The Sun Bowl might be a logical landing spot for the Virginia-Virginia Tech loser or Miami.

Notre Dame could also drop into this tier, although that seems unlikely. The Irish close out the season with Duke, Navy (7-1), Boston College and Stanford (4-4).

Tier II

Duke coach David Cutcliffe heads to mid-field to shake hands with Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins following the Blue Devils’ 41-23 victory on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md., Dec. 27) gets the first choice after the Tier I process. Virginia Tech was there last year. Miami is always a popular bowl choice due to its name-brand television appeal. The opponent is from the American Athletic Conference. N.C. State or Duke would make some regional sense, if either can get to six wins. Pitt or BC are other options.

The Independence Bowl (Shreveport, La., Dec. 26) picks after the Military Bowl. Boston College might be ticketed for the ACC’s last trip to Shreveport with a win in one of its last three games. The SEC is the opponent. Duke was in Shreveport last year, FSU in 2017 and N.C. State in 2016.

The Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Dec. 26) might not get an ACC team if the Citrus opens up for the ACC. N.C. State, Duke or Florida State could play their way here with two more wins. The Big Ten is the opponent.

N.C. State closes with Clemson, Louisville, Georgia Tech (2-6) and UNC. Duke has Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Miami left. Florida State, who just fired its coach, has Boston College, Alabama State (4-4) and Florida (7-2) remaining on its schedule.

The ACC also has potential spots in Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla., Dec. 23) and Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 2), if needed.

Nov. 4 ACC bowl projections

CFP (Peach Bowl): Clemson vs. LSU

Orange (Miami): Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

Camping World (Orlando): Virginia vs. Big 12

Belk (Charlotte): UNC vs. SEC

Music City (Nashville): Miami vs. Big Ten/SEC

Pinstripe (New York): Pittsburgh vs. Big Ten

Sun (El Paso): Virginia Tech vs. Pac-12

Military (Annapolis): Louisville vs. American Athletic

Independence (Shreveport): Boston College vs. SEC

Quick Lane (Detroit): Duke vs. Big Ten