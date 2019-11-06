Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Notre Dame | November 6, 2019

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) in the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 34 points in the Tar Heels’ 76-65 victory.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) sports a pair of glasses as he stands with his teammates for the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson, out with an injury to his ankle, wear a boot with his suit prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) embraces teammate Christian Keeling (55) as they are introduced into the starting lineup against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Juwan Durham (11) in the first half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin (23) during the first half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski (14) during the first half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski (14) during the first half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 34 points in the Tar Heels’ 76-65 victory.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs (10) in the first half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has a word with T.J. Gibbs (10) during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) shoots over Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) during the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) blocks a shot by Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski (14) during the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski (14) in the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) defends Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Robby Carmody (24) during the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) launches a three-point shot over Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 34 points in the Tar Heels’ 76-65 victory.
North Carolina’s Robbie O’Han (34), Ryan McAdoo (35) and Caleb Ellis (25) react after a basket by Cole Anthony during the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) reacts after sinking a three-point basket to give the Tar Heels’ a 58-50 lead over Notre Dame in the second half on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at Christian Keeling (55) in the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after a charging foul was called on Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Garrison Brooks (15) during the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) rects after a three-point basket in the second half as he defends Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb (3) on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams applauds his team after maintaining a lead during the second half against Notre Dame on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
