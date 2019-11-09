Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. NC State TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in its 2019 season when it travels to face N.C. State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

When does Clemson play today?

Who: No. 5 Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) at N.C. State (4-4, 1-3)

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (57,600) in Raleigh, N.C.

Series history: Clemson leads leads 58-28-1

Last meeting: Clemson won 41-7 on Oct. 20, 2018

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, C.J. Spiller, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 81

Weather: Cleak skies, with a high of 53 and low of 32.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson could be in a position to clinch the ACC Atlantic division by kickoff on Saturday. Wake Forest (7-1, 3-1) plays at Virginia Tech (5-3, 2-2) at 3:30 p.m., and if Wake Forest loses, Clemson can move to 7-0 in the league and clinch the Atlantic with a win.

2. The Tigers can clinch their ninth consecutive 10-win season with a victory. Clemson has won at least 10 games every year since 2011.

3. Clemson can up its winning streak to 25 games with a victory. There have only been 28 winning streaks of at least 25 games in major college football history.

The teams, by the numbers





CU NCST Points/Game 44.2 24.9 Opp. Points/Game 11.7 25.4 Yds. Rushing/Game 272.4 149.2 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 113.2 119 Yds. Pass/Game 273 244.5 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 134 243.1 Avg. Yds./Game 545.4 393.8 Opp. Total Yds/Game 247.2 362.1

Clemson players to watch

1. Tigers running back Travis Etienne has been incredible the past four games. Etienne has rushed for 640 yards the past four weeks and is averaging 11.4 yards per carry during that stretch. Etienne topped the 100-yard mark in all four games and had 212 yards on nine carries last week against Wofford.

2. Speaking of someone playing well as of late, Trevor Lawrence has thrown for three touchdown passes in four consecutive games, becoming the first Clemson player to reach that mark since Tajh Boyd in 2012.

3. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons continued his All-American campaign last week, recording his first interception of the season. Simmons leads Clemson with 65 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

N.C. State players to watch

1. Junior receiver Emeka Emezie leads the Wolfpack with 39 receptions for 410 yards. He will try to help out N.C. State freshman quarterback Devin Leary, who struggled in his first career start at Wake Forest last week.

2. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is having a strong senior season with 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

3. Sophomore safety Tanner Ingle leads the Wolfpack in tackles with 56. He also has three tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter or Steven Sawicki

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell