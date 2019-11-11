Touchdown run for Clemson O-lineman? For Dabo, it’s about keeping things fun

John Simpson had never scored a touchdown in his life until Saturday night at N.C. State.

The talented offensive guard was never allowed to carry the football in a regulation game as a kid, but as a senior at Clemson and a player headed to the next level, Simpson lived out his dream when he lined up at running back with less than five minutes to play in the second half.

The Fort Dorchester product took a handoff right up the middle and charged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run that put the No. 5 Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) up 35-0 in their 55-10 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Simpson said after the game.

Unfortunately, he didn’t quite celebrate the way he wanted to; Simpson wanted to do enough to draw a penalty but head coach Dabo Swinney “would’ve killed me.”

He also forgot to keep the ball on his first career score.

“I was going crazy,” Simpson said. “I legit forgot about everything. Getting a touchdown tonight was huge.”

It added to a line of Swinney turning non-playmakers into scoring opportunists.

Linebacker James Skalski got to try an extra point as a kicker against the Wolfpack.

Last year, first-round NFL draft picks and defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins scored touchdowns in the famed jumbo package. Wilkins caught a pass on a fake punt in the Orange Bowl in 2015 and recorded a touchdown reception in 2016.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas had a carry earlier this season but was stopped short of the end zone.

“(Simpson’s touchdown) really kind of came about because Xavier got hurt,” Swinney said. “Xavier’s been our heavy package guy. With him being out those three weeks we’ve been working John a little bit. It worked out. He probably couldn’t run it much further than that. But it was awesome.”

Simpson’s teammates felt the same way. They mobbed him in the end zone, and for Simpson, it felt like a score for everybody.

“That’s just them being selfless, even the other offensive linemen,” Simpson said.

For the Tigers, those players getting that opportunity comes straight from the top. Swinney has a reason for everything.

He takes time in practice to work on those plays — not because it’s paramount to winning a game, but because it keeps the players engaged.

“Every single week our guys have got to practice and prepare. But one thing that coach Swinney does a great job of, he finds a way to make it fun for the guys,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “If we take care of business, then he’ll have the confidence to call those and give guys an opportunity.”

Linebacker Chad Smith said it helps morale and chemistry when a “grinder” and leader like Simpson scores. It excites the entire team.

It also has everybody asking for their chance to bask in the glow of reaching the end zone.

“I played a little running back and tight end (in high school) so maybe I got to ask coach Swinney on Senior Day if we take care of business if I can get a nice little handoff down there,” Smith said. “Who knows?”