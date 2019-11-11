NC State vs. Detroit Mercy | November 10, 2019

N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) reacts after slamming in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon (21) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (0) tries to drive around N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Wolfpack fans cheer on N.C. State during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller (2) during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10), right, and C.J. Bryce (13) pressure Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller (2) and N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) go after the loose ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks to official Earl Watson during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) defends Detroit Mercy’s Brad Calipari (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) and Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (0) go after a loose ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Detroit Mercy’s head coach Mike Davis can’t believe a call by the officials during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) attempts a dunk over Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) drives past Detroit Mercy’s Boe Nguidjol (10) during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives between Detroit Mercy’s Boe Nguidjol (10) and Alonde Legrand (13), right, during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) congratulates Markell Johnson (11) after forcing a jump during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) is fouled by Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24), N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11), N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13), and N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts motions to his players during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) shoots as Detroit Mercy’s Boe Nguidjol (10) defends during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) drives past Detroit Mercy’s Marquis Moore (1) during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) shoots over Detroit Mercy’s Chris Brandon (21) during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis (0) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives to the basket as Detroit Mercy’s Boe Nguidjol (10) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Detroit Mercy’s Marquis Moore (1) defends during N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) goes after the rebound with Detroit Mercy’s Marquis Moore (1) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) fouls Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller (2) after Miller bumped into Andree during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) shoots as Detroit Mercy’s Boe Nguidjol (10) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31), left, and Markell Johnson (11) pressure Detroit Mercy’s Justin Miller (2) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Wolfpack fans watch during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) talks with C.J. Bryce (13) during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) slams in two as Detroit Mercy’s Marquis Moore (1) watches during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) slams in two during N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts motions to his players during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) passes the ball during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13), right, congratulates Braxton Beverly (10) after Beverly made a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State’s Chase Graham (2) shoots during N.C. State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on November 10th, 2019.
Caleb Jones
Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose son Brad Calipari plays for Detroit Mercy, laughs as he talks with N.C. State associate athletic director Dereck Whittenburg as they walk in the locker room hallway after N.C. State’s 84-65 victory over Detroit Mercy at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Chip Alexander
