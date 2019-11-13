Roy Williams appearance gives Coby White big shooting boost

Chicago Bulls’ Coby White signals scoring another three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Chicago. The Bulls won 120-102. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Former North Carolina guard Coby White is having an up-and-down season in his rookie year with the Chicago Bulls.

White, the No. 7 pick in June’s NBA Draft, had been struggling with his shooting, especially from long range. In the past eight games before Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Knicks, White was 6-for-40 from 3-point range, including 0-for-6 in Saturday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

White got a welcome visitor in Chicago on Tuesday when North Carolina coach Roy Williams flew up to watch him play.

Slump busted.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

White sank 8 of 14 shots against the Knicks, including 7 of 11 3-pointers. He led the Bulls with 27 points in a 120-102 win.

After the game, White thanked Williams for the boost.

“I appreciate you for coming, you know I love you,” White said into the mic which was on the public address system at the United Center. “Our relationship goes past basketball. I love you.”

After 11 games, White is averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.