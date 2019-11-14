Photo Gallery: NC State vs. FIU | November 13, 2019

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4), C.J. Bryce (13), Braxton Beverly (10) and D.J. Funderburk (0) celebrate after N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as FIU’s Trejon Jacob (3) and Tevin Brewer (11) watch during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives past FIU’s Dimon Carrigan (0) and Devon Andrews (50), right, during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) and Pat Andree (31) go after the loose ball with FIU’s Dimon Carrigan (0)during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk (0) scores as FIU’s Eric Lovett (4) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) shoots a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives to the basket as FIU’s Osasumwen Osaghae (34) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
FIU’s Antonio Daye Jr. (5) reacts after turning the ball over as N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts can’t believe the call during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) is fouled by FIU’s Blake Furcron (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) defends FIU’s Trejon Jacob (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) is fouled as FIU’s Osasumwen Osaghae (34) and Eric Lovett (4) defend during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) pressures FIU’s Devon Andrews (50) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) pulls in the rebound in front of FIU’s Antonio Daye Jr. (5) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts congratulates C.J. Bryce (13) after he made a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) celebrates after slamming in two during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as FIU’s Cameron Corcoran (55) and Dimon Carrigan (0) defend during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) fights for the ball with FIU’s Devon Andrews (50) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts and C.J. Bryce (13) help Braxton Beverly (10) up after he was fouled shooting a three-pointer during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) was called for a foul while blocking the shot of FIU’s Dimon Carrigan (0) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts can’t believe Manny Bates was called for a foul during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots while FIU’s Osasumwen Osaghae (34) defends during N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) brings the ball up court after stealing it from FIU’s Eric Lovett (4) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Pat Andree (31) shoots during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) and Devon Daniels (24) pressure FIU’s Cameron Corcoran (55) causing a turnover during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) heads to the basket during N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as FIU’s Antonio Daye Jr. (5) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) shoots as FIU’s Tevin Brewer (11) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) blocks the shot by FIU’s Trejon Jacob (3) during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) celebrates a turnover by FIU during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells instructions to his team during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels laughs with assistant coach Takayo Siddle and James Johnson during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) celebrates with Pat Andree (31) and Manny Bates (15) after d N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) is congratulated by head coach Kevin Keatts after N.C. State’s 86-77 victory over Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
