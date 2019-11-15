NC State looking to fix turnover problem, offensive woes against Louisville

Dave Doeren can’t control N.C. State’s injury problem, but he’s hoping he can do something about the Wolfpack’s turnover problem.

N.C. State (4-5, 1-4 ACC) enters Saturday night’s ACC game with Louisville (5-4, 3-3) ranked No. 121, out of 130 teams, in turnover margin (minus-8).

The Wolfpack has lost three straight lopsided ACC games and first-quarter turnovers have been a major problem for the depleted lineup.

“We have to finish every drive with a kick,” Doeren said.

Preferably with an extra point but Doeren will take a field goal and settle for a punt, at this point. N.C. State has turned the ball over 10 times in five ACC games without creating a turnover.

Among the parade of problems:

▪ Bailey Hockman threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 45-24 loss at Boston College on Oct. 19.

▪ There was a fumbled kickoff return inside the 5-yard line, and an interception from Devin Leary, in the first quarter of a 44-10 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 2.

▪ In last week’s 55-10 loss to Clemson, the Wolfpack fumbled twice in its own territory in the first quarter and fell behind 28-0.

It’s a bad equation for the banged-up Wolfpack: it is giving away prime scoring opportunities without getting any back. N.C. State’s defense was missing its two starting linebackers in the Clemson loss, both Louis Acceus and Isaiah Moore were out with concussion issues, but Doeren said his team has to figure out a way to tackle better.

“If you tackle better, you create takeaways,” Doeren said. “If you stop the run, you get them in third-and-long and you get interception opportunities.”

N.C. State’s defense hasn’t had an interception since the home win over Ball State on Sept. 21. It has three on the season, which is the second-fewest of any team in the country (New Mexico, New Mexico State and Ohio each have two).

Doeren began the week with the hope that linebackers Moore, Acceus and Payton Wilson (shoulder) would be able to play against the Cardinals, who are coming off of 52-27 loss at Miami but have been the surprise team of the ACC.

Under first-year coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford (who was hired from N.C. State), the Cardinals have one of the best running games in the ACC. They average 212.5 yards per game on the ground and freshman running back Javian Hawkins has been a revelation with 978 yards (third-best in the ACC) and six touchdowns.

The Cards are averaging 32 points per conference game and put up 62 in a road win over Wake Forest and 41 in a home win over Boston College. N.C. State is averaging 14.6 points per ACC game and has broken the 20-point mark only once in five league games.

Injuries have been a big part of the problem for Doeren’s seventh team. They were missing nine injured starters in the Clemson loss and a 10th, left guard Joe Sculthorpe, was suspended for violating team rules.

Sculthorpe and the linebackers are expected to be back on Saturday. Running back Ricky Person, who has missed the past four games with a leg injury, warmed up against Clemson and might be able to return and boost a running game which has averaged 97.6 yards per ACC game.

With all of the injury and turnover problems, N.C. State still has four wins and could still play its way into a sixth straight bowl game.

Doeren is trying to get his players to put the three-game losing streak behind them and focus on what’s in front of them. After losing the past two games by a combined total of 79 points, morale outside the program is low.

“I think that’s my job is to insulate,” Doeren said. “Because everyone else overreacts, we can’t. ... There’s a lot for this team to play for, most importantly their pride.”

Louisville at NC State

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

TV/radio: ACC Network, 101.5-WRAL