Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies at 40

Former N.C. State basketball player Anthony Grundy died on Thursday in Louisville, Ky. He was 40.

The news of Grundy’s passing was first shared on social media on Thursday night and confirmed by several of his former Wolfpack teammates.

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002. He was an All-ACC guard as a senior in 2002 and helped the Wolfpack end a 10-year NCAA tournament drought in his final season. A wiry, 6-3 and 180-pound guard, Grundy knew how to score and was known for his toughness. He led the Wolfpack in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (5.5) as a senior.

He had a 12-year professional career, which included stops in Greece, Turkey, Iran and briefly in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Legal issues and problems with alcohol complicated Grundy’s life and career. He returned to Raleigh in 2017 to resolve habitual impaired-driver charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He moved back home to Louisville in 2019. The Louisville Metro Police Department has not responded to a request for information about Grundy’s death.

Lee Turner was Grundy’s long-time attorney. Like everyone who knew Grundy, Turner was heartbroken on Friday.

“He had a good heart and was a very kind person,” Turner said. “It’s just sad because he had a tough life.”